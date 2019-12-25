Mac DeMarco Covers “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town”: Listen

Mac DeMarco has shared a cover of the Christmas classic “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town.” Mac recorded the song at Jizz Jazz, his studio in Brooklyn. He’s shared an accompanying video starring an Emperor Palpatine Christmas tree ornament. Check it out below.

Mac has a tradition of sharing Christmas songs during the holiday season, such as previous covers of “White Christmas” and Paul McCartney’s “Wonderful Christmas Time.”

DeMarco’s last studio album was this year’s Here Comes the Cowboy. He recently directed a music video for Iggy Pop’s new single “Sonali.”

Read Pitchfork’s Family Matters interview “Mac DeMarco and His Mom Talk Love and Fearlessness.”