Mac Miller and Sia Feature on New 88-Keys Song: Listen

Producer and rapper 88-Keys has shared a new track called “That’s Life” featuring the late Mac Miller and Sia. It’s out now via 1801/Warner Records. Hear it below.

“That’s Life” was originally recorded in New York City while 88-Keys and Miller were in the studio together. It marks 88’s first song as a solo artist in eight years. Of the new song, 88 said in a press release:

“That’s Life” is a song which sums up the sentiments of the music I’ve been working on over the past few years. We all have to forge through the good, the bad and the ugly. Mac came up with the concept for the song stemming from a conversation we had in the studio about relationships as we shared with each other what made the ones we were in at the time special. I played the song for Sia and she personally identified with the sentiments of the song and felt strongly about contributing her own thoughts on the subject matter. At the end of it all, my dear friend Mac and my new found friend Sia helped me make a song to touch the world and help many deal with adversities we’re faced with, but “That’s Life.”

Sia recently released LSD, her joint LP with Labrinth and Diplo. Mac Miller’s last album was 2018’s Swimming. He died later that year at the age of 26.

Read “Remembering Mac Miller’s Cultivation of Himself and His Peers” on the Pitch.