Madlib and Oh No Announce New Album, Share New Song: Listen

Madlib took to Twitter over the weekend to announce his forthcoming album with the rapper Oh No (who happens to be Madlib’s younger brother). The duo are dusting off their previously used alias the Professionals for the project, and they’ll release their debut album, also called The Professionals, on January 17, 2020 via Madlib Invazion.

Ahead of the new LP, Madlib and Oh No have shared lead single “Superhumans,” which features Elzhi and Chino XL. Give “Superhumans” a listen below, and scroll down for the album’s tracklist.

Earlier this year, Madlib and Oh No teamed up for the track “Big Whips,” which was featured on on All City Records’ Gangster Music Vol. 1 compilation. Back in June, Madlib dropped Bandana, his long-awaited LP with Freddie Gibbs.

The Professionals:

01 My House

02 The Professionals

03 Payday

04 Give N Take

05 Superhumans

06 Buggin

07 CDP Smackdown

08 Timeless Treasure

09 I Jus Wanna

10 Away Too Long

11 Make Due

12 Tired Atlas

13 Dishonored Valor