Madonna Cancels Tour Dates on Doctor’s Orders

Madonna has announced the cancellation of all three of her Madame X tour dates at Boston’s Boch Center Wang Theatre. The singer said in an Instagram post that “the pain I’m in right now is overwhelming and I must rest and follow doctors orders.” Read the full statement below.

The Boston shows were scheduled for November 30-December 2. The singer had previously posted a video of her “usual Ice Bath for multiple injuries” after her last show in Los Angeles. Earlier this summer, Madonna released a video for Madame X cut “God Control” that activist and Parkland survivor Emma González called “fucked up.” This week, former Fischerspooner member Casey Spooner accused Madonna and French producer Mirwais of failing to credit or compensate him for contributions to the song.