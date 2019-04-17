Madonna Details New Album, Shares New Song “Medellín” With Maluma: Listen

Madonna has dropped a new single featuring reggaeton artist Maluma. “Medellín” is the first song Madonna’s forthcoming new album Madame X, which now has a tracklist. In addition to Maluma, the 13-song record features guest appearances from Migos’ Quavo and Rae Sremmurd’s Swae Lee. Listen to “Medellín” and find the tracklist below.
Madame X is out June 14 (via Live Nation/Interscope/Maverick). It follows 2015’s Rebel Heart. Last year, Madonna gave a surprise performance at the Met Gala. She also appeared in Ariana Grande’s “God Is a Woman” video and was a guest feature on Quavo’s debut solo album Quavo Huncho.
Madame X:
01 Medellín [ft. Maluma]
02 Dark Ballet
03 God Control
04 Future [ft. Quavo]
05 Batuka
06 Killers Who Are Partying
07 Crave [ft. Swae Lee]
08 Crazy
09 Come Alive
10 Faz Gostoso [ft. Anitta]
11 Bitch I’m Loca [ft. Maluma]
12 I Don’t Search I Find
13 I Rise