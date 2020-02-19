Man Man Sign With Sub Pop for First New Album in 7 Years

Man Man are back. The group has announced Dream Hunting in the Valley of the In-Between, its first new album since 2013’s On Oni Pond. The new record arrives May 1 via Man Man’s new label home, Sub Pop. Watch the lyric video for the new song “Cloud Nein” below (via Rolling Stone). Find physical editions of Dream Hunting at Rough Trade. (Pitchfork may earn a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)
Honus Honus wrote Dream Hunting over three and half years at a friend’s Los Angeles guesthouse that had “an old upright piano, a thrift store lamp, and nothing else,” according to a press release.
“I had chord progression notes that looked like chicken scratch and lyrics on pieces of paper stuck all over the walls. It looked like I was about to break the big case, catch the killer,” Honus Honus said in the press release. “One of the best things about this time, in these ‘lost in the wilderness/surreal exile from my own band’ years, was that I finally found players who believed in me, trusted my vision, respected my songwriting. It was rejuvenating.”
Dream Hunting in the Valley of the In-Between:
01 Dreamers
02 Cloud Nein
03 On the Mend
04 Lonely Beuys
05 Future Peg
06 Goat
07 Inner Iggy
08 Hunters
09 Oyster Point
10 The Prettiest Song in the World
11 Animal Attraction
12 Sheela
13 Unsweet Meat
14 Swan
15 Powder My Wig
16 If Only
17 In the Valley of the In-Between