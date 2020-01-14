Mandy Moore Announces First New Album in 11 Years, Shares Song: Listen

Mandy Moore has announced her first new album since 2009’s Amanda Leigh. Silver Landings is out March 6 via Verve Forecast. Check out “Save a Little For Yourself” below and find Moore’s slate of North American tour dates on her website. The Mike Viola-produced album features her husband, Dawes’ Taylor Goldsmith, and Rilo Kiley’s Jason Boesel.

Mandy Moore said of the new song in a statement:

Sometimes writing a song feels like giving myself the advice I know I

need the most and it’s often the hardest to heed. It makes the song

almost a mantra of sorts—something I know I’ll continue learning

because it bears repeating. “Save a Little for Yourself” is sort of the other half of a love song

that we don’t always talk about or acknowledge. Sure, we should open

ourselves up, let people in and love them as wholly as possible but

none of that carries any water if we’re not taking care of ourselves

first and foremost. It might not be as romantic, but it’s an equally

important part of the equation.

Moore, who has stayed busy as an actress in recent years, returned to music in September with the release of “When I Wasn’t Watching.” Her song “I’d Rather Lose” and the announcement of a 2020 tour followed.

In February 2019, Moore was among the women to come forward in a New York Times report outlining multiple allegations of abuse against Ryan Adams. Moore and Adams were married for six years, and in her interview with The Times, Moore claimed that Adams’ “psychologically abusive” actions caused her to put her music career on hold. Among other things, she claimed Adams discouraged her from working with multiple figures in the music industry. “His controlling behavior essentially did block my ability to make new connections in the industry during a very pivotal and potentially lucrative time—my entire mid-to-late 20s,” she said. Adams’ lawyer denied that Adams stopped Moore from working with other producers and was supportive of her “well-deserved professional success.”

On an episode of WTF With Marc Maron, Moore further elaborated on how her relationship with Adams affected her work. “I would do things here or there, but it would become abundantly clear while I was working, things would completely fall apart at home,” she said. “I couldn’t do my job because there was a constant stream of trying to pay attention to this person who needed me and wouldn’t let me do anything else.”

Silver Landings:

01 I’d Rather Lose

02 Save a Little for Yourself

03 Fifteen

04 Tryin’ My Best Los Angeles

05 Easy Target

06 When I Wasn’t Watching

07 Forgiveness

08 Stories Reminding Myself of Me

09 If That’s What It Takes

10 Silver Landings