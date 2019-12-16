Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” Reaches No. 1—25 Years After It Came Out

Over 25 years after its original release, Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” has topped the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time. It’s the longest time a song has to reach No. 1, according to Billboard.

Despite its popularity and ubiquity, “All I Want for Christmas Is You” was ineligible for the Hot 100 when it initially came out in fall 1994 because it was not a commercial single. The chart rules have changed since then to allow for album cuts to make the Hot 100.

Last month, Mariah Carey released Merry Christmas (Deluxe Anniversary Edition) to mark the record’s 25th anniversary. The reissue gave the song an even stronger commercial boost than it typically gets during the holiday season.