Marianne Faithfull Biopic Gets Lead Actress

Lucy Boynton has been confirmed to play British singer-songwriter Marianne Faithfull in the forthcoming biopic Faithfull. She will also serve as executive producer. Boynton’s last film role was the Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, in which she played Freddie Mercury’s partner Mary Austin.

Faithfull will be directed by Ian Bonhôte (McQueen) and follow the singer’s tumultuous life in the public eye, from teen pop stardom to homelessness and her triumphant return. Faithfull’s last LP was 2018’s Negative Capability, which featured contributions from Nick Cave.

