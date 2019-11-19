Mark Ronson and Anderson .Paak Share New Song “Then There Were Two”: Listen

Mark Ronson has enlisted Anderson .Paak for a new song called “Then There Were Two.” The track was written for the forthcoming animated film Spies in Disguise, which features a lead voice cast of Will Smith and Tom Holland. Ronson curated the movie’s soundtrack, which features an additional song by the producer. Listen to “Then There Were Two” below.

Mark Ronson and Anderson .Paak both released new music earlier this year; Ronson dropped Late Night Feelings in June, and .Paak shared Ventura back in April.

