Marshmello Announces New Song, Collabs With Lil Xan, Jauz & More

It’s going to be a big 2018 for the Mellogang. Marshmello already announced he’s working on a dance music EP for his “day ones,” and he’s about to unleash his next single, recently revealed to be called “FLY.”

He’s also got a ton of collaborations coming, including one with up-and-coming rapper Lil Xan. Dance fans will be stoked to hear about his upcoming work with upstart SUMR CAMP, Mellogang homie Jauz, and the ever-energetic Crankdat. Add that to the success he’s still reaping from his work with Selena Gomez on “Wolves,” Khalid on “Silence” and his latest with Anne-Marie on “Friends,” and things are extra ooey-gooey at the Melloshack. For full story click here

