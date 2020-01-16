Martin Scorsese-Produced Documentary on the Band Gets New Trailer: Watch

Magnolia Pictures has released a new trailer for Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and the Band, a forthcoming documentary produced by Martin Scorsese. The film, which hits theaters February 21, is directed by Daniel Roher, and largely focuses on Robertson’s personal journey, including a glimpse into his life before the Band. Watch the trailer below.

Once Were Brothers also includes interviews with Robertson’s friends and collaborators such as Scorsese, Bruce Springsteen, Eric Clapton, Van Morrison, and more. The title refers to a track from Robertson’s new solo album, Sinematic.

Back in 2018, the Band’s 1968 debut Music From Big Pink was reissued for its 50th anniversary.

Read “The Band Before They Were the Band: A Listening Guide,” over on the Pitch.