Mary J. Blige and Nas Announce Tour

Mary J. Blige and Nas have announced a co-headlining tour. The 22-stop North American run kicks off July 11 at Coral Sky Amphitheatre at the S. Florida Fairgrounds, and will take the duo through Atlanta, Charlotte, Houston, Dallas, Boston, Toronto, and more. Tickets go on sale April 19—find tickets here. (Pitchfork may earn a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.) Check out the full itinerary below (dates without Nas are notated).

Blige recently cropped up in Netflix and Gerard Way’s series “The Umbrella Academy.” Her last studio album Strength of a Woman was released in 2017. Nas’ most recent LP, Nasir, arrived last year as part of Kanye West’s five-album “Wisconsin” series.

Mary J. Blige and Nas:

07-19 West Palm Beach, FL – Coral Sky Amphitheatre at the S. Florida Fairgrounds

07-13 Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds

07-14 Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place ^

07-16 Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

07-20 Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena ^

07-21 Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

07-24 Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

07-25 Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

07-28 Detroit, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre

07-31 St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

08-02 Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

08-03 Austin, TX – Austin360 Amphitheater

08-06 Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre

08-09 Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

08-14 San Francisco, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

08-16 Las Vegas, NV – The Joint ^

08-17 Las Vegas, NV – The Joint ^

08-20 Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

08-22 Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

08-25 Tuscaloosa, AL – Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

08-31 Syracuse, NY – St Joseph’s Health Amphitheater

09-01 Boston, MA – Xfinity Center

09-10 Toronto, Ontario – Budweiser Stage

^ without Nas