Mary J. Blige and Nas Announce Tour

Mary J. Blige and Nas have announced a co-headlining tour. The 22-stop North American run kicks off July 11 at Coral Sky Amphitheatre at the S. Florida Fairgrounds, and will take the duo through Atlanta, Charlotte, Houston, Dallas, Boston, Toronto, and more. Tickets go on sale April 19—find tickets here. (Pitchfork may earn a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.) Check out the full itinerary below (dates without Nas are notated).
Blige recently cropped up in Netflix and Gerard Way’s series “The Umbrella Academy.” Her last studio album Strength of a Woman was released in 2017. Nas’ most recent LP, Nasir, arrived last year as part of Kanye West’s five-album “Wisconsin” series.
Mary J. Blige and Nas:
07-19 West Palm Beach, FL – Coral Sky Amphitheatre at the S. Florida Fairgrounds
07-13 Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds
07-14 Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place ^
07-16 Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
07-20 Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena ^
07-21 Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
07-24 Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
07-25 Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
07-28 Detroit, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre
07-31 St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
08-02 Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
08-03 Austin, TX – Austin360 Amphitheater
08-06 Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre
08-09 Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion
08-14 San Francisco, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
08-16 Las Vegas, NV – The Joint ^
08-17 Las Vegas, NV – The Joint ^
08-20 Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater
08-22 Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
08-25 Tuscaloosa, AL – Tuscaloosa Amphitheater
08-31 Syracuse, NY – St Joseph’s Health Amphitheater
09-01 Boston, MA – Xfinity Center
09-10 Toronto, Ontario – Budweiser Stage
^ without Nas