Mary J. Blige Announces New HERstory Vol. 1 Box Set

Mary J. Blige has announced a brand new box set collecting some of her biggest ’90s hits, rare remixes, and more. It’s called HERstory Vol. 1 and it arrives December 6 via UMe. The box set will be available in four different formats: a 2xLP set, eight standard-weight 7″ vinyl records, one CD, and as a digital compilation. Find an unboxed version of the 7″ collection below, as well as a tracklist.

HERstory Vol. 1 features Blige’s 1992 single “You Remind Me,” the 1993 remix of “What’s the 411” featuring K-Ci (of K-Ci and JoJo) and the Notorious B.I.G., “Can’t Knock the Hustle” featuring JAY-Z, and more.

Mary J. Blige’s last studio album was 2017’s Strength of a Woman. Since then she’s been nominated for a Best Supporting Actress Oscar, starred in a new Netflix series, collaborated with Nas, and more.

HERstory, Vol. 1:

01 You Remind Me

02 Real Love (Hip-Hop Remix)

03 Reminisce (Bad Boy Remix)

04 Love No Limit (Puff Daddy Mix)

05 You Don’t Have to Worry (Remix Main With Rap)

06 What’s the 411 (Puba Mix)

07 What’s the 411 [ft. The Notorious B.I.G. and K-Ci]

08 Be Happy

09 Mary Jane (All Night Long) (Remix) [ft. LL Cool J)

10 I Love You (Remix) [ft. Smif n Wesson)

11 I’m Goin’ Down

12 You Bring Me Joy (LP Version)

13 I’ll Be There for You/You’re All I Need to Get By (Puff Daddy Mix) [ft. Method Man)

14 Everyday It Rains

15 Love Is All We Need

16 Can’t Knock the Hustle [ft. JAY-Z]