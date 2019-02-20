Mary Timony’s First Band Autoclave Reissuing Full Discography

Dischord are reissuing the discography of Autoclave, Mary Timony’s first band with Christina Billotte (later of Slant 6), Nikki Chapman, and Melissa Berkoff. Formed in 1990 in Washington, D.C., the band were only together for a year, releasing 7” and 10” singles. Their forthcoming compilation Autoclave is out March 29. The record feautres the songs from their singles and two demos. It’s the first time their catalogue has been reissued. Listen to “I’ll Take You Down” below and check out the Autoclave artwork below.

The 11-track LP has been remastered from the original tapes by TJ Lipple and cut for vinyl by Bob Weston. Their first three-song 7” was released in 1991. Their post-breakup 10” arrived in 1992.

After Autoclave, Timony went on to form Helium in 1992. She joined supergroup Wild Flag in 2010 and is an active member of Ex Hex, who are dropping their sophomore album It’s Real in March.

Read “What Makes Mary Timony a Guitar God, According to Sleater-Kinney, Sadie Dupuis, and More” on the Pitch.