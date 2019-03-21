Massive Attack, Pussy Riot, More Pressing New Songs on X-Ray Film Records

Collecteurs—the New Museum’s platform for facilitating public access to private art collections—have launched a series of records pressed on X-ray film. The Library of Dangerous Thoughts features unreleased songs and audio from artists like Massive Attack, Pussy Riot, Jónsi of Sigur Rós, Noam Chomsky, Alex Somers, and more. In collaboration with University of the Underground and the Bureau of Lost Culture, the series aims to raise awareness against censorship.

The Library of Dangerous Thoughts is a nod to the “bone music” of 1950s Soviet Russia, where music fans would circumvent the censorship of Western music by pressing makeshift records out of medical X-rays. All proceeds from the X-ray series will go towards University of the Underground charity.