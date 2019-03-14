Massive Attack Reschedule North American Mezzanine Anniversary Tour

After being forced to postpone the North American leg of their Mezzanine anniversary tour due to illness, Massive Attack have announced the rescheduled concert dates. The tour now begins on Sunday, September in San Diego, California. The tour is slated to close with two shows at New York’s Radio City Music Hall. Find Massive Attack’s schedule, which includes a performance at Toluca, Mexico’s Ceremonia festival, below. Tickets are available to purchase here.

According to a press release, Massive Attack will donate proceeds from their tour merchandise to Doctors Without Borders. The press release reads: “As the ‘Mezzanine XXI’ show contains some explicit material from the war in Iraq, the band felt it was important to donate to Medecins Sans Frontieres (https://www.msf.org.uk) who continue to be active in the region.”

The European leg of Massive Attack’s “Mezzanine XXI” tour took place earlier this year. Cocteau Twins’ Liz Fraser joined the group at the shows.

Read about Mezzanine in Pitchfork’s feature “The 50 Best Albums of 1998.”

Massive Attack:

04-06 Toluca, Mexico – Ceremonia 2019

09-01 San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Amphitheater

09-03 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

09-04 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

09-05 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

09-07 San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

09-10 Saint Paul, MN – Palace Theatre

09-11 Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre

09-12 Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple

09-14 Montreal, Quebec – Bell Centre

09-17 Toronto, Ontario – Sony Centre

09-20 Philadelphia, PA – Metropolitan Opera House

09-21 Boston, MA – Boch Center

09-24 Washington, DC – The Anthem

09-26 New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall

09-27 New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall