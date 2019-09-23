Max Richter Shares Song From New Brad Pitt Movie Ad Astra: Listen

Composer Max Richter has shared a track from his score to the new Brad Pitt film Ad Astra. Listen to “To the Stars” below (via Deutsche Grammophon).

“This film has been a major endeavor,” Max Richter said in a statement. “It’s a heartfelt project from both Brad and [director] James [Gray]—who poured everything into it—and meticulously chipped away at the story over years till they were happy. I have nothing but admiration for this dedication.”

Ad Astra is in U.S. theaters now. Find a clip from the movie below.