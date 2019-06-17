Maxo Kream Announces New Album Brandon Banks

Houston rapper Maxo Kream has announced his major label debut album Brandon Banks. It arrives July 19 via Big Persona/88 Classic/RCA Records. According to a press release, “Brandon Banks” was his father’s alias. Maxo said in a statement:

This album is me telling the story of how I’m just like my dad except

he was a scammer and I was a trapper. Despite his flaws, he was a

great parent, always made sure the rent was paid, made sure I went to

school, taught me right from wrong. I wasn’t raised to be a trapper,

it just happened because of my circumstances. My relationship with my

dad now is great—I used to be terrified of him growing up but now

that’s my n****a. We’re like yin and yang.

Brandon Banks features contributions from Travis Scott, Megan Thee Stallion, Mike Dean, Murda Beatz, ChaseTheMoney, and others. It also includes Maxo Kream’s recent singles “She Live,” “Meet Again,” and “Still.”

Read Pitchfork’s Rising feature “In a World of Fakes, Maxo Kream Keeps It Very, Very Real.”