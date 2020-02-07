Meek Mill and Justin Timberlake Share Video for New Song “Believe”: Watch

Meek Mill and Justin Timberlake and have teamed up for a brand new song. It’s called “Believe,” and it arrives with a dramatic visual, which follows different characters such as a female boxer and an incarcerated man. Meek and Timberlake also star in the Maxime Quoilin-directed clip. At one point, Meek holds up a his chains, one of which is adorned with an image of late rapper Nipsey Hussle. Check it out below.

Timberlake’s last studio album was 2018’s Man of the Woods. Later that year, Meek released his most recent LP Championships, which marked the rapper’s first album following his release from prison. This coming April, Meek will appear in Angel Manuel Soto’s new film Charm City Kings. Last month, Meek joined DJ Khaled, John Legend, YG, Roddy Ricch, and Kirk Franklin for a tribute to Nipsey Hussle at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards.

Read “The New Docuseries Free Meek Makes a Compelling Case for Probation Reform” on the Pitch.