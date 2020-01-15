Meek Mill Stars in Trailer for New Movie Charm City Kings: Watch

Sony Pictures Classics has shared the first teaser trailer for Angel Manuel Soto’s new film Charm City Kings. The movie stars Jahi Di’Allo Winston as a 14-year-old named Mouse who gets taken under the wing of a dirt biker named Blax, played by Meek Mill. Watch the trailer below.

Charm City Kings is based on a story co-written by Barry Jenkins and includes Will and Jada Pinkett Smith among its executive producers. Alex Somers scored the movie, which premieres at Sundance on January 27. It will then screen in L.A. and New York theaters beginning April 10.

Revisit the 2016 interview “Director Barry Jenkins on the Music That Made Moonlight” on the Pitch.

Watch Meek Mill on Pitchfork’s “Over/Under”: