Meek Mill Talks “Trauma” on Song Exploder: Listen

Meek Mill is the latest artist to sit down to break down the creation of an individual song on the podcast Song Exploder. Meek and producer Don Cannon discuss “Trauma” from his new album Championships. The episode focuses on the song’s themes and creation. “When I got out of prison, I wanted to explain my mind frame,” Meek said to introduce the episode. “Where I come from, being locked in a cell 23 hours a day can do something to you mentally.” Listen to the episode below.

