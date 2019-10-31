Megan Thee Stallion Stars in New “HOTTIEWEEN” Video Series, Directed by Teyana Taylor

Megan Thee Stallion has created a new YouTube series called “Megan Thee Stallion P.I. in HOTTIEWEEN.” The three-episode series is directed by Teyana Taylor and stars Megan and Harlem rapper Dave East, who plays a character named Archimedes.

In the first episode, titled “Love Bites,” Megan Thee Stallion P.I. begins to investigate a mysterious murder. In Episode 2, called “Suck a Neck,” Megan Thee Stallion P.I. beats up some bad guys. The final episode, “Hot Girl Sh*t,” premieres tonight (October 31) at 9 p.m. Eastern. Watch the first two “HOTTIEWEEN” episodes below.

Megan Thee Stallion released her project Fever earlier this year. She recently shared a new song from the Queen & Slim soundtrack called “Ride or Die.”

