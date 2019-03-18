Metallica Announce Concert With San Francisco Symphony

Metallica has announced a concert with the San Francisco Symphony. “S&M2” will take place on Friday, September 6, becoming the first concert at the city’s Chase Center. The show will also mark the 20th anniversary of Metallica and the San Francisco Symphony’s 1999 live album S&M. The symphony’s music director Michael Tilson Thomas will conduct a portion of “S&M2.” Check out the poster below.

Metallica’s latest album, Hardwired… to Self-Destruct, came out in November 2016. The band is currently on tour in Europe. Find Metallica’s schedule at their website. Tickets are available here.