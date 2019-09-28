Metallica Postpone Tour for James Hetfield to Enter Addiction Treatment Program

Metallica have postponed a forthcoming tour of Australia and New Zealand so that frontman James Hetfield may enter an addiction treatment program. “As most of you probably know, our brother James has been struggling with addiction on and off for many years,” Metallica wrote tonight in Instagram post. The band added: “He has now, unfortunately, had to re-enter a treatment program to work on his recovery again.” Find Metallicas full statement in the below Instagram post.

Metallica’s tour was originally scheduled to begin October 17 in Perth, Australia, and wrap up November 2 in Auckland, New Zealand. The band have guaranteed a full refund for ticket holders.