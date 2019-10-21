mewithoutYou Say 2020 Will Be Their Last Year “As an Active Band”

The Philadelphia post-hardcore band mewithoutYou will apparently call it quits in the coming months. “We have decided on next year as our last as an active band,” they wrote in a statement on social media. “We nevertheless have many plans in the interim, the details of which are forthcoming.”

Next year will mark 20 years of mewithoutYou—their first self-released EP arrived in 2000. They’ve released seven albums starting with 2002’s [A→B] Life. Their last album [Untitled] was released last year.

Pitchfork has reached out to the band’s representatives for more information.