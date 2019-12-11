MGMT Share Video for New Song “In the Afternoon”: Watch

MGMT are back with a new song. It’s called “In the Afternoon” and you can check it out below, along with a retro, self-directed video. The song appears on a limited edition 12″ vinyl with another new track titled “As You Move Through the World.” It’s set to ship in March 2020; pre-orders are available at the band’s website.

“In the Afternoon” marks MGMT’s first new music since 2018’s Little Dark Age. While that album was released on Columbia Records, the new song is credited to the band’s own MGMT Records.