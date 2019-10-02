Michael Stipe Announces Debut Solo Single Coming This Weekend

Michael Stipe’s first solo single since R.E.M. called it quits in 2011 will be released this weekend, as Slicing Up Eyeballs notes. It’s called “Your Capricious Soul” and it will be available for download exclusively on his website beginning Saturday, October 5. Proceeds from the song will benefit the climate activist group Extinction Rebellion. An accompanying video by Sam Taylor-Johnson is also forthcoming. Read Stipe’s note about the song below.

I took a long break from music, and I wanted to jump back in. I love

“Your Capricious Soul” — it’s my first solo work. I want to add my

voice to this exciting shift in consciousness. Extinction Rebellion

gave me the incentive to push the release and not wait. Our

relationship to the environment has been a lifelong concern, and I now

feel hopeful—optimistic, even. I believe we can bring the kind of

change needed to improve our beautiful planet earth, our standing and

our place on it.

Stipe performed “Your Capricious Soul” at New York’s Webster Hall earlier this year, when he opened for Patti Smith. Check it out below.