Michael Stipe Shares Video for New Song “Drive to the Ocean”: Watch

Michael Stipe has released his second solo single, titled “Drive to the Ocean.” The new track arrives with an accompanying music video shot by Stipe. Stipe has also shared a video message about the new song, which arrives the day before his 60th birthday. Watch the visual for “Drive to the Ocean,” as well as Stipe’s post below.

Proceeds from sales of “Drive to the Ocean” benefit Pathway to Paris, which advocates for cities to sign on to the Paris Agreement, for one year. The song is available on Stipe’s website. The former R.E.M. frontman shared his first solo track, “Your Capricious Soul,” in October. Proceeds from that track went to Extinction Rebellion, another climate-focused activist organization.

R.E.M. disbanded in the fall of 2011, following the release of their final album Collapse Into Now in March that year.

