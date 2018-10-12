Mick Jenkins Announces New Album Pieces of a Man

Mick Jenkins has a new album on the way. Entitled Pieces of a Man, the new full-length drops October 26 via Cinematic Music Group. Check out the music video for a new single, “Understood,” below, as well as the cover artwork for the album. The new song was produced by Kaytranada.

Pieces of a Man marks Jenkins’ second LP, following 2016’s The Healing Component. Since the release of his debut, the Chicago rapper has shared several mixtapes in a series titled or more, with the most recent one arriving in February.