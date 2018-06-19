Miguel and dvsn Announce Tour

Miguel released an album last year called War & Leisure. dvsn’s latest album, Morning After, also arrived in 2017. This year, Miguel and dvsn will embark on “The Ascension Tour” together. They’re heading across North America in August and September. Check out their tour poster below, and find Miguel tickets here.

Earlier this week, Miguel released the music video for “R.A.N.,” his new song for the Future-curated Superfly soundtrack. Last week, he featured on GoldLink’s new single “Got Friends.”

Read Pitchfork‘s feature interview “Miguel’s Righteous Path.”

Watch Miguel on Pitchfork’s “Over/Under”: