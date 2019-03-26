Mikal Cronin Returns With New Song “Undertow”: Listen

Mikal Cronin is back with a new song—the rocker’s first solo track in four years. Check out “Undertow” below. The new track features contributions from William Tyler (guitar) and Shannon Lay (vocals), among others.

“Undertow” appears on a forthcoming 7″, which features another new song called “Breathe.” It’s out May 10 via Famous Class.

“It’s easy to get caught up in an undertow, pulled down into the water, weightless and directionless. The current stirs and you lose your way,” Cronin wrote in a statement. “But eventually, if you’re lucky and patient, you can float back up to the surface and take a breath. This is my first new music in a while—my gulp of air. Many talented friends joined me, the basic tracks were recorded live together for the first time in my recording career. This felt good.”

Mikal Cronin’s last studio album MCIII was released in 2015. He and Kim Gordon linked up under the moniker Self Esteem to release a demo called “War/Golden God” in 2017.