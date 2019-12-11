MIKE Shares New Song “NUMBERED DAYZ”: Listen

New York rapper MIKE has shared a new song. It’s called “NUMBERED DAYZ” and it’s out now via the Adult Swim Singles Program. Check it out below.

In other recent MIKE news, he’s curated YOUNG WORLD, a three-day music festival at Manhattan’s Abrons Art Center celebrating “black artists, hip-hop culture, and coming of age in New York City.” Quelle Chris, Sporting Life, Medhane, Navy Blue, and more are scheduled to perform. The festival takes place December 13-15, alongside the immersive exhibition “Our Beautiful Planet.” Find a poster below.

Last month, MIKE released his breakthrough 2017 mixtape May God Bless Your Hustle on digital streaming platforms for the first time. The project is also available on vinyl. Check out the packaging below.

This past June, MIKE released his album tears of joy, which made No. 31 on Pitchfork’s “The 50 Best Albums of 2019.” Read Pitchfork’s 2017 Rising feature “MIKE Is Ushering in a New Generation of New York City Rap.”