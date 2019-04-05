Miles Davis’ Complete Birth of the Cool Recordings Coming to Vinyl

Miles Davis’ 1957 album Birth of the Cool is a modern jazz classic, a snapshot of the post-bebop direction that the young trumpeter was beginning to pursue at the ripe age of 22. It was recorded with the Miles Davis Nonet, a rotating cast of musicians that included Max Roach, Lee Konitz, Joe Shulman, and Gerry Mulligan, among others.

Now, Blue Note/UMe have announced The Complete Birth of the Cool, a new compilation that brings together every studio and live recording of the Nonet between 1949 and 1950. Remastered for vinyl for the first time since the initial release of the album, the new 2xLP and digital release arrives May 17 with an essay by music historian Ashley Kahn. It marks the first time all of the Miles Davis Nonet’s recordings have been released on vinyl together. Pre-order the album here. (When you buy something through our Amazon links, Pitchfork may earn an affiliate commission.)