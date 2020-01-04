Miley Cyrus Settles “We Can’t Stop” Copyright Lawsuit

Miley Cyrus has settled a copyright lawsuit brought against her by Jamaican dancehall artist Flourgon (aka Michael May), as Reuters reports. The suit, originally filed in 2018, saw May claim that the pop star lifted elements from his 1988 single “We Run Things,” including a “substantially similar hook.” Reuters reports that there was financial component to the settlement, although an exact figure was not disclosed.

Last year, Cyrus released the She Is Coming EP and also appeared alongside Lana Del Rey and Ariana Grande on the theme song for the new Charlie’s Angels reboot, “Don’t Call Me Angel.”