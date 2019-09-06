Miley Cyrus – Slide Away (Official Video)

Miley Cyrus “Slide Away” Available Now: https://smarturl.it/MCSlideAway?IQid=yt

iTunes – https://smarturl.it/MCSlideAway/itunes?IQid=yt

Apple Music – https://smarturl.it/MCSlideAway/applemusic?IQid=yt

Spotify – https://smarturl.it/MCSlideAway/spotify?IQid=yt

Amazon Music- https://smarturl.it/MCSlideAway/az?IQid=yt

YouTube Music – https://smarturl.it/MCSlideAway/youtubemusic?IQid=yt

Pandora – https://smarturl.it/MCSlideAway/pandora?IQid=yt

Soundcloud – https://smarturl.it/MCSlideAway/soundcloud?IQid=yt

Deezer – https://smarturl.it/MCSlideAway/deezer?IQid=yt

Watch the official video for “Mother’s Daughter”: https://smarturl.it/MDxMCv?IQid=yt

Listen to new EP ‘SHE IS COMING’ featuring “Mother’s Daughter” now: https://smarturl.it/SHEISCOMING?iQid=yt

iTunes – https://smarturl.it/SHEISCOMING/itunes?iQid=yt

Apple Music – https://smarturl.it/SHEISCOMING/applemusic?iQid=yt

Spotify – https://smarturl.it/SHEISCOMING/spotify?iQid=yt

Amazon – https://smarturl.it/SHEISCOMING/az?iQid=yt

Google Play – https://smarturl.it/SHEISCOMING/googleplay?iQid=yt

Deezer – https://smarturl.it/SHEISCOMING/deezer?iQid=yt

New merch at Miley’s official store now! https://smarturl.it/MileyStore?iQid=yt

*All new merch items in the store are bundled with a digital copy of the forthcoming studio album. Upon completion of your order you will get an instant download of “SHE IS COMING” and will receive your full album download via e-mail on release date.

Follow Miley on Spotify, Apple Music or Deezer to get new music as soon as it’s out:

https://smarturl.it/FollowMC?iQid=yt

Connect with Miley –

Facebook: https://miley.lk/facebook

Twitter: https://miley.lk/twitter

Instagram: https://miley.lk/instagram

Snapchat: http://miley.lk/SnapChat

Site: http://www.mileycyrus.com

#MileyCyrus #SlideAway

Miley Cyrus

“Slide Away”

Wooh, wooh, wooh

Wooh, wooh, wooh

Once upon a time, it was paradise

One upon a time, I was paralyzed

Think I’m gonna miss these harbor lights

But it’s time to let it go

Once upon a time, it was made for us

Woke up one day, it had turned to dust

Baby, we were found, but now we’re lost

So it’s time to let it go

I want my house in the hills

Don’t want the whiskey and pills

I don’t give up easily

But I don’t think I’m down

So won’t you slide away

Back to the ocean, I’ll go back to the city lights

So won’t you slide away

Back to the ocean, nahh nah nah you’ll slide away

So won’t you slide away

Back to the ocean, I’ll go back to the city lights

So won’t you slide away

Back to the ocean, nahh nah nah you’ll slide away

Once upon a time, it was paradise

One upon a time, I was paralyzed

Think I’m gonna miss these harbor lights

But it’s time to let it go

Once upon a time, it was made for us

Woke up one day, it had turned to dust

Baby, we were found, but now we’re lost

So it’s time to let it go

Move on, we’re not seventeen

I’m not who I used to be

You say that everything’s changed

You’re right, we’re grown now

So won’t you slide away

Back to the ocean, I’ll go back to the city lights

So won’t you slide away

Back to the ocean, nahh nah nah you’ll slide away

So won’t you slide away

Back to the ocean, I’ll go back to the city lights

So won’t you slide away

Back to the ocean, nahh nah nah you’ll slide away

Move on, we’re not seventeen

I’m not who I used to be

You say that everything’s changed

You’re right, we’re grown now



source

Comments