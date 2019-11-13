Miquela – Automatic (Official Music Video)

🎶 STREAM 💕AUTOMATIC 🎶
Director: Clare Gillen
Credits:
Written by Miquela Sousa and Sam Dew
Produced by Jasper Harris and Rodaidh McDonald
Mixed by Jon Castelli
Assisted by Ingmar Carlson
Mastered by Dale Becker
Lyrics:
Didn’t take much not for me
Everything hit naturally
And all I know is we got to be
Got to be
I got to see it
It’s moving like a mile a minute
I wasn’t ready, but you said you’re in it
Caught you at the corner right before we finished
But you know it’s on sight you can have it all
It’s automatic
It was as soon as I saw you
It’s automatic now 2x
It’s automatic
I’ll give all of my love to you
It’s automatic now 2x
You know it’s on sight you can have it all night
You could have it all
You don’t gotta ask twice you don’t gotta be nice
You could have it all 2x
It won’t take too long to see
And I just wanna give you all of me
And I come too far to leave
We got to be
I got to see it
It’s feeling like a new beginning
It’s all so heavy but you get me lifted
Thought you might be over it the more you get it
Got you coming right back, you might make me
fall
It’s automatic
It was as soon as I saw you
It’s automatic now 2x
It’s automatic
I’ll give all of my love to you
It’s automatic now 2x
You know it’s on sight you can have it all night
You could have it all
You don’t gotta ask twice you don’t gotta be nice
You could have it all 2x
The more you get
The more you make me glow
You should see me in the night
What a sight to behold
Like northern lights
Just enjoy the show
You’re saying oh my god
Are you ready or not
