Miquela – Automatic (Official Music Video)

Sometimes you play spin the bottle with all your cutest friends, and then a music video comes out 💋🎶📹 I wrote my song “AUTOMATIC” after seeing the dreamiest angel boi at the skate park with my friends. I know, I know ~ I’m an e-girl cliché. But that didn’t stop us from falling in love 🤖💕👼🏽 Tell me about someone you’ve kissed in the comments 🙈

Director: Clare Gillen

➡️https://www.instagram.com/clare_gillen

Credits:

Written by Miquela Sousa and Sam Dew

➡️https://www.instagram.com/sam_dew

Produced by Jasper Harris and Rodaidh McDonald

➡️https://www.instagram.com/rodaidh

➡️https://www.instagram.com/jasperharris

Mixed by Jon Castelli

➡️https://www.instagram.com/mixedbyjoncastelli

Assisted by Ingmar Carlson

➡️https://www.instagram.com/wheresingmar

Mastered by Dale Becker

➡️https://www.instagram.com/beckermastering

Lyrics:

Didn’t take much not for me

Everything hit naturally

And all I know is we got to be

Got to be

I got to see it

It’s moving like a mile a minute

I wasn’t ready, but you said you’re in it

Caught you at the corner right before we finished

But you know it’s on sight you can have it all

It’s automatic

It was as soon as I saw you

It’s automatic now 2x

It’s automatic

I’ll give all of my love to you

It’s automatic now 2x

You know it’s on sight you can have it all night

You could have it all

You don’t gotta ask twice you don’t gotta be nice

You could have it all 2x

It won’t take too long to see

And I just wanna give you all of me

And I come too far to leave

We got to be

I got to see it

It’s feeling like a new beginning

It’s all so heavy but you get me lifted

Thought you might be over it the more you get it

Got you coming right back, you might make me

fall

It’s automatic

It was as soon as I saw you

It’s automatic now 2x

It’s automatic

I’ll give all of my love to you

It’s automatic now 2x

You know it’s on sight you can have it all night

You could have it all

You don’t gotta ask twice you don’t gotta be nice

You could have it all 2x

The more you get

The more you make me glow

You should see me in the night

What a sight to behold

Like northern lights

Just enjoy the show

You’re saying oh my god

Are you ready or not

