Mission Chinese Food to Curate Custom Menu at Octfest 2019

Pitchfork and October are thrilled to announce Mission Chinese Food as the exclusive food partner of Octfest 2019. Mission Chinese Food, the New York and San Francisco restaurant known for its bold flavors and creative reinventions of classic Asian dishes, will curate a specific menu for the festival. There will be three food stations at the festival, featuring Korean Fried Rice Cakes, MCF XXX Mozzarella Sticks, Koji Lemon Chicken Wings, Pumpkin Spiced Miso, and more. Check out the full menu at Octfest.co.

Octfest 2019 is the third annual celebration of beer, music, and food. It takes place on Saturday, October 19 at New York City’s Knockdown Center. Performing at Octfest 2019 are Iceage, Parquet Courts, Mogwai, Screaming Females, Lower Dens, Duster, METZ, Priests, Empath, and Control Top. Plus, more than 50 breweries from six continents will be represented at this year’s Octfest.

Tickets to Octfest 2019 are $45 and include six 3 oz. beer samples. Beer sampling hours are 3-8 p.m., and festival hours are 3-11 p.m. Get tickets here.

Read “If Chefs Are the New Rock Stars, Then Mission Chinese Food Chef and Co-Founder Danny Bowien Is Eddie Van Halen” on the Pitch.

Watch Parquet Courts on Pitchfork’s “Over/Under”: