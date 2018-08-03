Mission: Impossible Soundtrack Gets Vinyl Release

Mondo has released Danny Elfman’s original score for Mission: Impossible on vinyl for the first time. Premiering in 1996, it was the first film in the action spy franchise. The vinyl soundtrack is available on 180 gram in translucent red, as well as a limited run of 1,000 red and green vinyls. The soundtrack will also include liner notes by film composer Brian Satterwhite.

Last month, Mission: Impossible—Fallout, the sixth installment of the series, was released in theaters. It features a cameo from dance music legend DJ Harvey.