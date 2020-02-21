Mitski Features On New Allie X Song “Susie Save Your Love”: Listen

Allie X has tapped Mitski for a new collaboration, “Susie Save Your Love.” The song appears on the Canadian singer-songwriter’s new album Cape God, which also features Troye Sivan. She and Mitski co-wrote the song; it was produced by Oscar Görres (aka OzGo) and Valley Girl (Nate Campany). Listen to that below.

Back in 2018, Mitski told Pitchfork that she had plans to work with Allie X in the studio. ““I’m just trying to plant as many seeds of investment as possible,” she said at the time. “I’m also looking ahead 10 or 15 years from now, when I maybe don’t want to tour as much.” Her most recent album, Be the Cowboy, was released in 2018.