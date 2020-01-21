Mitski Shares New Song “Cop Car”: Listen

Mitski has shared a new song from the soundtrack to Floria Sigismondi’s horror movie The Turning. Her contribution is titled “Cop Car.” Listen below.

Lawrence and Yves Rothman produced The Turning Original Motion Picture Soundtrack. Mitski’s track follows offerings from Courtney Love, Soccer Mommy, Lawrence Rothman featuring Pale Waves, the Aubreys, and Empress Of. The album and movie are out this Friday, January 24.

