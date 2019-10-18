Miya Folick Covers Death Cab for Cutie’s “I Will Follow You Into the Dark”: Listen

Miya Folick has covered Death Cab for Cutie’s 2005 classic “I Will Follow You Into the Dark.” It’s on the soundtrack to Hulu’s new series Looking for Alaska, a coming-of-age drama set in 2005. Hear Miya Folick’s cover below (via Terrible/Interscope).

“To me, the greatest songs are the one that feels like they always existed, like they were just waiting out in the ether for someone to discover them,” Miya Folick said in a press release. “It makes 100 percent sense that Ben Gibbard wrote ‘I Will Follow You into the Dark’ in 15 minutes and feels like he channeled it. The song feels like a gift given to us to cope with loss and the unknown of death. It is a deeply special song, and I felt privileged to sing it.”

Miya Folick released her debut Premonitions last year. Read Pitchfork’s Rising feature “Meet Miya Folick, a Reasonable Singer-Songwriter With an Unreasonably Amazing Voice.”