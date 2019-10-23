MØ Covers Smashing Pumpkins’ “Bullet With Butterfly Wings”: Listen

MØ has shared a new cover of Smashing Pumpkins’ “Bullet With Butterfly Wings,” as Stereogum points out. It’s from a forthcoming collaboration with Major Lazer member Walshy Fire called Walshy Fire Presents: MMMMØ – The Mix. Hear the cover below.
Walshy Fire Presents: MMMMØ – The Mix comes out on November 1. It follows MØ’s 2018 LP Forever Neverland. Check out the mix’s tracklist below.
Walshy Fire Presents: MMMMØ – The Mix:
01 MØ: “On & On (Mixed)”
02 MØ: “Blur (Mixed)”
03 MØ:“Kamikaze (Mixed)”
04 MØ: “Pilgrim (Mixed)”
05 MØ: “XXX 88 (Mixed)” [ft. Diplo]
06 Charli XCX: “Porsche (Mixed)” [ft. MØ]
07 MØ: “Turn My Heart to Stone (Mixed)”
08 MØ: “Bullet With Butterfly Wings (Mixed)”
09 MØ: “Freedom (#1) (Mixed)”
10 MØ: “Nostalgia (Mixed)”
11 MØ: “Beautiful Wreck (Mixed)”
12 MØ: “Nights With You (Mixed)”
13 MØ / Diplo: “Sun in Our Eyes (Mixed)”
14 Snakehips / MØ: “Don’t Leave (Mixed)”
15 MØ: “Red Wine (Mixed)” [ft. Empress Of]
16 MØ: “Way Down (Mixed)”
17 MØ: “Final Song (Mixed)”