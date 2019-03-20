Modest Mouse Releasing New Songs on Record Store Day 7″

Here’s what Modest Mouse have been teasing with those cryptic puzzle mailers: a 7″ single featuring two new songs that arrives on Record Store Day (April 13). The A-side is called “Poison the Well,” and it’s set for a digital release on March 29. The physical release will be pressed on “triangular mint-green” vinyl. Check out the cover art below.

Modest Mouse’s last album was 2015’s Strangers to Ourselves. They recently announced a tour with the Black Keys.

