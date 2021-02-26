Mogwai Land First UK No. 1 Album With As the Love Continues

Mogwai’s As the Love Continues is the No. 1 album in the United Kingdom. It’s the first-ever chart-topper from the Scottish rock group in the band’s 25-year career. Mogwai beat out grime artist Ghetts for the top spot. Fans of the band (including noted music fan and Lord of the Rings actor Elijah Wood) pushed to support the group in the lead-up to the final weekly chart being published today. Find a photo of Mogwai with their award for going No. 1 below.
“We’re unbelievably happy to have the No. 1 album in the UK,” Mogwai frontman Stuart Braithwaite said in a statement. “We want to thank everyone at Rock Action Records—both of you—and mostly to thank everyone who has bought, downloaded and streamed the album, and supported us over the last week, and the last 25 years. It’s something we’re amazed by. We’re taken aback by everyone’s support, kindness and generosity.”
Braithwaite continued:
As the Love Continues is Mogwai’s 10 studio album, following 2017’s Every Country’s Sun. The band contributed the soundtrack to the action film Kin in 2018.
Read “Looking at 20 Years of Mogwai” over on the Pitch.