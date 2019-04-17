Montreal Declares Itself a Heavy Metal “City of Excellence”

Montreal’s city council unanimously adopted a declaration which states that Montreal is a “city of excellence” for heavy metal, Montreal Gazette reports. The declaration was proposed by councillor Craig Sauvé, who referenced Quebec-based metal bands including Kataklysm, Cryptopsy, Despised Icon, the Agonist, Necrotic Mutation, and Slaves on Dope in a presentation to city council. “It’s an immense thrill to be able to talk about this art form that I love so dearly,” Sauvé said after the council approved the declaration. Watch a supercut of Canadian politicians saying the names of metal bands below.