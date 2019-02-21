Moogfest 2019: GAS, Depeche Mode’s Martin Gore, U.S. Girls, More

Moogfest 2019 has announced the first phase of this year’s lineup: GAS, Tim Hecker, Martin Gore of Depeche Mode, U.S. Girls, William Basinski, Kimbra, and Matthew Dear are all among the artists that have been tapped for the annual festival of music, art, and technology in Durham, North Carolina. Gore is set to participate in a “creative exchange” conversation during the festival. Other acts set to perform are Debit, Richard Devine, the Field, Suzi Analogue, and more. Check out the full announce below.

The four-day festival takes place April 25-28 this spring. Past editions of Moogfest have featured the premiere of new solo compositions by Michael Stipe a 4-hour-long performance by Limp Bizkit’s Wes Borland.