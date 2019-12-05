Moogfest 2020 Canceled | Pitchfork

Moogfest 2020 has been canceled “for logistical reasons,” the synthesizer company behind the event announced in a blog post earlier today, as Indy Week reports. “As an organization, our purpose is to create deeply meaningful experiences and relationships in order to continually enrich our creative community,” the blog post reads. “This intermission will be used to focus on the future of Moogfest and to investigate new ways of exploring the future of music, art, and technology.”

Moogfest had been held in North Carolina since 2010, first in Asheville until it was moved to Durham in 2016 after taking 2015 off. The rest of the statement implies that Moog Music will be bringing back Moogfest, or a similar event, in the future. “We will continue to support emerging artists, celebrate the musicians who helped shape electronic music as we hear it today, and work diligently to design an event that honors the spirit of Bob Moog and the Moogfest community,” it concludes. Ticketholders who pre-ordered passes for Moogfest 2020 can email the company for a full refund.