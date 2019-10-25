More Than 150 Musicians Boycott Amazon Festivals Over ICE Contracts

Following the announcement of the Amazon Web Services-backed Intersect Music Festival, more than 150 musicians have signed an open letter pledging to boycott Amazon festivals and partnerships “until the company stops supporting human rights violations through its contracts with ICE and other U.S. government agencies.” The list of signees includes Deerhoof, Guy Picciotto, Hurray for the Riff Raff, Ted Leo, Speedy Ortiz, Girlpool, Downtown Boys, Priests, Immortal Technique, Xiu Xiu, Jeff Rosenstock, Devon Welsh, Xenia Rubinos, and more. Read the contents of the letter below.

Several artists added additional words of support. “My music peers’ collective outrage at the announcement of Amazon’s Intersect festival made several of us realize how desperately we need to formalize our concerns,” wrote Sadie Dupuis of Speedy Ortiz.

“The powers that be at Amazon have been relentless in their pursuit to make this company indispensable to the ways many of us live—and even with an understanding of Amazon’s complicity and centrality in reinforcing various structures of oppression, it often may feel too difficult to evade their reach,” wrote Ithaca rapper Sammus. “This is one way that we can and must push back. We have to draw lines and this is one I am choosing to draw because nobody should ever have to live under the kind terrorism that ICE has inflicted upon countless immigrant communities.”

Last week, the Black Madonna was released from her contract to perform at Intersect after expressing outrage at the company’s involvement. She claimed that Amazon was not listed on any of the festival’s initial offers or paperwork that she received. Intersect’s lineup includes Foo Fighters, Beck, Kacey Musgraves, Anderson .Paak, Spoon, Flying Lotus, JPEGMAFIA, Jamie xx, and more.

Amazon has been criticized—including by its own employees—for its work with the data company Palantir, which runs its software on Amazon Web Services (AWS) and has more than $150 million in contracts with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). AWS also hosts the Department of Homeland Security’s vast database of biometric and biographic data collected by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), Customs and Border Protection (CBP), and Secret Service. Last year, The Verge reported that as of 2017, AWS controlled 40 percent of the cloud services market.

No Music for ICE! Open letter from musicians to Amazon: