Morrissey Announces New Album I Am Not a Dog on a Chain, Shares Song

Morrissey has announced his next studio album. I Am Not a Dog on a Chain, produced by Joe Chicarelli, arrives March 20 via BMG. He’s also shared a single: “Bobby, Don’t You Think They Know?” is embedded below. It features the Motown singer Thelma Houston.

In a press release, Houston said: “One of the biggest joys for me in this business is getting the opportunity to collaborate with other top artists. I love the challenge to see if what I do can work with what they’re doing. Sometimes it works, and sometimes it doesn’t. I think the blend of what Morrissey is singing and what I’m singing really works on ‘Bobby.’ And it was a lot of fun working with M in the studio too!”

Pitchfork has emailed a representative for Houston for further comment on her collaboration with Morrissey. When he announced his last album, California Son, with a slate of guests, some said they had been unaware of his far-right politics.

The new LP marks Morrissey’s first collection of original material since 2017’s Low in High School. Since then, the singer has released 2019’s California Son, a record of cover songs including tracks by Joni Mitchell, Roy Orbison, Bob Dylan, and others. The album featured contributions from Grizzly Bear’s Ed Droste, Broken Social Scene’s Ariel Engle, Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong, and more.

Since then, Morrissey has been at the center of multiple controversies. He publicly defended Kevin Spacey, made polarizing statements about the #MeToo movement, and wore a pin featuring the logo of the far-right political party the For Britain Movement on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

I Am Not a Dog on a Chain:

01 Jim Jim Falls

02 Love Is On Its Way Out

03 Bobby, Don’t You Think They Know?

04 I Am Not A Dog On A Chain

05 What Kind of People Live in These Houses?

06 Knockabout World

07 Darling, I Hug A Pillow

08 Once I Saw the River Clean

09 The Truth About Ruth

10 The Secret of Music

11 My Hurling Days Are Done